India News | J-K: Operation Sheruwali Enters 28th Day in Dorimal Forests of Gambir Mughlan of Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Operation Sheruwali entered its 28th day on Friday in the dense Dorimal forests of the Gambir Mughlan area in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district, making it one of the longest ongoing counter-terror operations in the region.

Security forces have intensified search and cordon operations across the challenging forest terrain. The operation is being carried out in the rugged and densely forested hills of Dorimal, where steep slopes, rocky mountains, and thick vegetation continue to pose significant challenges to troops on the ground.

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Despite the difficult conditions, security personnel remain on high alert and are conducting extensive searches in the forest belt to track down any suspicious movement. Additional surveillance and area domination measures are also continuing as part of the operation.

The prolonged operation highlights the determination of security forces to ensure peace and maintain security in the border district of Rajouri. Search operations in the Dorimal forest area are continuing.

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'Operation Sherawali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

Earlier, on June 7, an Indian Army jawan lost his life after he accidentally slipped from a rock during Operation Sheruwali. According to sources, the soldier was moving through the rugged and challenging mountainous terrain during the anti-terror operation when he lost his footing and fell from a rocky slope, sustaining serious injuries. He was immediately evacuated for medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

On May 28, heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri's Dorimal forest area as Operation Sheruwali reached a critical stage, with security forces tightening the cordon to neutralise suspected militants hiding in the dense terrain.

According to officials, a massive deployment of security forces, along with additional reinforcements and logistical support, was rushed to the encounter site to ensure a "strong and impenetrable cordon" and to prevent any attempt by militants to escape through the thick forest cover. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)