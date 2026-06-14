India News | J-K: 'Operation Sheruwali' Enters Day 22 in Rajouri Forests, Search and Cordon Operation Continues

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Operation Sheruwali entered its 23rd consecutive day on Sunday in the dense Dorimal forests of the Gambir Mughlan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, making it one of the longest ongoing counter-terror operations in the region.

Security forces have intensified search and cordon operations across the challenging, rugged forest terrain.

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The operation is being carried out in the densely forested hills of Dorimal, where steep slopes, rocky mountains, and thick vegetation continue to pose significant challenges to the troops on the ground.

Despite the difficult conditions, security personnel remain on high alert, conducting extensive searches, additional surveillance, and area domination measures to track down any suspicious movement.

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The prolonged search operations highlight the determination of security forces to ensure peace and maintain security in the border district.

Earlier, on June 7, an Indian Army jawan lost his life after he accidentally slipped from a rock during Operation Sheruwali.

According to sources, the soldier was moving through the rugged and challenging mountainous terrain during the anti-terror operation when he lost his footing and fell from a rocky slope, sustaining serious injuries.

He was immediately evacuated for medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

On May 28, heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri's Dorimal forest area as Operation Sheruwali reached a critical stage, with security forces tightening the cordon to neutralise suspected militants hiding in the dense terrain.

According to officials, a massive deployment of security forces, along with additional reinforcements and logistical support, was rushed to the encounter site to ensure a "strong and impenetrable cordon" and to prevent any attempt by militants to escape through the thick forest cover.

'Operation Sherawali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain. (ANI)

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