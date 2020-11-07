Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation took place at 2.30 am.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply.

On November 5, Pakistan had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors in Poonch. (ANI)

