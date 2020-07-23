Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire with small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC ) in the Balakote sector of the Poonch district on Thursday evening.

The ceasefire violation took place around 5:15 pm. The Indian army retaliated the firing.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Qasba sector of the same district by firing with small arms and also resorting to mortar shellings.

"Pakistan continues its nefarious activities along LoC in J&K. Today, initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violation by small arms firing and shelling with Mortars in Qasba sector, District Poonch. IndianArmy retaliates befittingly," the PRO Defence Jammu tweeted.

Apart from Poonch, Pakistani forces had also targeted villages along the Line of Control (LoC) last night, resulting in bullet injury to a woman in the Kupwara district, the Indian Army said.

"Pakistan army targetted villages along the Line of Control (LoC) last night which resulted in bullet injury to a woman from Hajitra village of Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district. She was rushed to a hospital and is currently stable," Indian Army said. (ANI)

