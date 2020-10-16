Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector.

At about 5.15 pm today, the Pakistan army began firing. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, Army officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

