Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): For the first time in the last few years in Jammu and Kashmir, New Year celebrations were held in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area, where people in large numbers gathered at Lal Chowk to welcome the New Year.

The Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir had organized a musical event at Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower area).

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: Six Killed, Two Injured After Car Hits Divider in Jamshedpur (Watch Video).

Hundreds of people gathered at the clock tower to participate in the New Year celebrations.

They grooved to music at the iconic 'Ghanta Ghar' in joyous and celebratory atmosphere as the clock struck 00:00 hours.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi and BJP's Third Term at Centre ‘Almost an Inevitability’ Declares Column in UK Daily.

The locals as well as the tourists visiting Kashmir Valley attended the function and were extremely excited about the celebrations at the very famous clock tower in Srinagar.

"I have come here to witness the celebration of the New Year. We have never seen this kind of celebration before. But this time we saw this and are here to see the celebration. We have never seen this kind of celebration at Lal Chowk. I am very happy, delighted and excited," Mohammad Yasin told ANI.

Meanwhile, another local resident who witnessed the New Year celebrations, Taranum, said that the New Year celebrations are underway and here a musical event is being organised by the Tourism Departement.

"Every year, these kinds of events are being held in Jammu and Kashmir but at Lal Chowk this is happening for the very first time. As the Centre says, 'Kashmir should be peaceful, and they want it to be peaceful.' But it also depends on the people of the valley how they take it, how they take this event. Like you are seeing, Lal Chowk is being decorated like a bride," she said.

The tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley were also surprised to see celebrations being held at Srinagar's Clock Tower area.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City Ltd., Athar Aamir Khan, described the occasion as something the city has never seen before.

"This is Srinagar Square, Lal Chowk right now! A city life never seen before. The celebration, the vibrancy like never before!" Athar Aamir Khan said in a post on X.

"This is probably the biggest alibi to the transformation that Srinagar city has witnessed with the implementation of Srinagar Smart City (SMC) projects! Immensely proud of my Srinagar Smart City and SMC team for making this happen! Happy New Year!," the municipal commissioner added.

Earlier, on New Year's Eve, people were seen dancing and singing at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as they welcomed the year 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg town in Baramulla district also witnessed the New Year's Eve celebration amid laser shows and dance performances.

Meanwhile, other cities across the country also welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)