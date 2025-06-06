Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting Jammu division with Kashmir.

This marks a major milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's railway connectivity.

Before flagging off the trains, Prime Minister Modi interacted with school children onboard and also spoke with railway staff members present on the train.

The new Vande Bharat Express service will reduce the travel time between Katra and Srinagar from the current 6-7 hours by road to just about 3 hours. The trains aim to provide a fast, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims.

The train will run through the Anji Khad Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway bridge in the world.

These trains have been specially designed to operate in the cold climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge - 'Chenab Railway Bridge' and India's first cable-stayed 'Anji Bridge' in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

In a remarkable gesture, Prime Minister Modi waved the Tiranga, the Indian national flag and carried it forward on the deck of the bridge on the Chenab River.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present during the inauguration.

Before the inauguration of the bridge on the Chenab, the Prime Minister inspected the railway arch bridge.

These bridges are part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project in Jammu and Kashmir.

The iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, is part of the Katra-to-Sangaldan stretch, connecting New Delhi directly with Kashmir via Katra. Situated in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chenab Bridge is an engineering marvel standing at a height of 359 meters above the riverbed. It will officially connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India via rail for the first time in history.

The project faced numerous engineering and logistical challenges due to the region's difficult terrain and seismic sensitivity. Yet, after years of meticulous work, the bridge now stands as a testament to India's technological prowess and commitment to inclusive development.

It marks a transformative chapter in India's infrastructural landscape, promising greater connectivity, economic growth, and social integration in the region.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is 272 km long USBRL project, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration. (ANI)

