New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today and inaugurate the Sonmarg Tunnel, according to an official press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

As per the release, PM Modi will visit the Sonamarg Tunnel at around 11.45 am, which will be followed by its inauguration. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore.

It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

The newly made Sonamarg tunnel will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh. This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics, and drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Prime Minister will also meet the construction workers who have worked meticulously in the harshest conditions, acknowledging their contribution to this engineering feat. (ANI)

