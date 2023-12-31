India News | J-K: Police Arrests One in Financial Fraud Case; Search Ongoing for Other Accused

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. One accused person has been arrested and a search is underway for five others being involved in a financial scam and for allegedly scamming and cheating individuals of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Agency News ANI| Dec 31, 2023 11:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | J-K: Police Arrests One in Financial Fraud Case; Search Ongoing for Other Accused

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): One accused person has been arrested and a search is underway for five others being involved in a financial scam and for allegedly scamming and cheating individuals of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Police said that a total of six persons accused in the case were part of a bogus company named 'Curative Survey Private Limited' which was floated to dupe people of their money.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Government College Principal Alleges Attack Over 'Witchcraft' in Sidhi; Police Launch Probe.

According to the Special Investigation Team's investigation, it was found that all the six accused persons are residents from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

"Based on the statement of victims, technical and digital evidence, the SIT identified six accused persons, all residents outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Different police teams were constituted to arrest the identified accused persons. One accused person has been arrested by the SIT from Tamil Nadu and is taken on police remand. Efforts are afoot to arrest the remaining accused persons also," police said.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: Woman Bludgeons Husband to Death After Fed Up With His Drinking Habit; Surrenders.

Police said that a case has been registered under Section 66D of the IT Act and Section 420 of the IPC was registered in Cyber Police Station in Kashmir Zone (Srinagar).

According to the SIT investigation it was also revealed that the fraudulent company had opened six offices in the Kashmir Valley and one regional office in Jammu in the month of January-February 2023.

"All seven offices were subsequently searched, sealed and the incriminating evidence found in these offices was seized and sent to the FSL for analysis and expert opinion. Numerous employees of the company from across Jammu and Kashmir were identified, examined and their statements recorded," police said.

"Involvement of employees and local contacts of the main accused persons is being investigated. The social media influencers who promoted the company through various social media plate-forms were also examined and their involvement in crime is being investigated," police added.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Cyber Police Kashmir received information that victims were deceived by the fraudulent company, enticing them to invest their hard-earned money with false promises of substantial returns. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): One accused person has been arrested and a search is underway for five others being involved in a financial scam and for allegedly scamming and cheating individuals of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Police said that a total of six persons accused in the case were part of a bogus company named 'Curative Survey Private Limited' which was floated to dupe people of their money.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Government College Principal Alleges Attack Over 'Witchcraft' in Sidhi; Police Launch Probe.

According to the Special Investigation Team's investigation, it was found that all the six accused persons are residents from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

"Based on the statement of victims, technical and digital evidence, the SIT identified six accused persons, all residents outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Different police teams were constituted to arrest the identified accused persons. One accused person has been arrested by the SIT from Tamil Nadu and is taken on police remand. Efforts are afoot to arrest the remaining accused persons also," police said.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: Woman Bludgeons Husband to Death After Fed Up With His Drinking Habit; Surrenders.

Police said that a case has been registered under Section 66D of the IT Act and Section 420 of the IPC was registered in Cyber Police Station in Kashmir Zone (Srinagar).

According to the SIT investigation it was also revealed that the fraudulent company had opened six offices in the Kashmir Valley and one regional office in Jammu in the month of January-February 2023.

"All seven offices were subsequently searched, sealed and the incriminating evidence found in these offices was seized and sent to the FSL for analysis and expert opinion. Numerous employees of the company from across Jammu and Kashmir were identified, examined and their statements recorded," police said.

"Involvement of employees and local contacts of the main accused persons is being investigated. The social media influencers who promoted the company through various social media plate-forms were also examined and their involvement in crime is being investigated," police added.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Cyber Police Kashmir received information that victims were deceived by the fraudulent company, enticing them to invest their hard-earned money with false promises of substantial returns. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
200K+ searches
Happy New Year 2024 Images
200K+ searches
Al-Nassr
100K+ searches
UAE vs Afghanistan
100K+ searches
Happy New Year
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrency

  • COVID-19 Death in Bihar: 10-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Infection in Rohtas District

  • Happy New Year 2024: From Mahatma Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam to Bhagat Singh and Birsa Munda, Future Generation Pays Tribute to Our Heroes As 2023 Ends (Watch Video)

  • Why Do People Make New Year Resolutions? Explore the Psychology, History, and Motivations Behind This Age-Old Practice

  • Sex Resolutions For New Year 2024: From Embracing Your Naked Body to Exploring More Sex Toys, Ways to Enhance Your Sexual Well-Being

  • New Year Celebrations in Bangkok Video: Dazzling Fireworks Illuminate Sky as Thailand Welcomes 2024

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Bangladesh vs New Zealand
    200K+ searches
    Happy New Year 2024 Images
    200K+ searches
    Al-Nassr
    100K+ searches
    UAE vs Afghanistan
    100K+ searches
    Happy New Year
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot