Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested an "enemy agent" on Saturday for allegedly supplying secret information about police establishments and security forces to his Pakistan-based handler via different social media platforms.

The "enemy agent" identified as Abdul Wahid of Chergi Dool was arrested after a joint input was generated by the Kishtwar Police, 11 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and Military Intelligence (MI).

"On a joint input generated by Kishtwar Police, 11 RR and MI, Kishtwar Police along with 11RR arrested one person namely Abdul Wahid S/o Mohd Ibrahim caste Gujjar R/o Chergi Dool working as agent for Pak-based intelligence agency. The said person provides secret information of various Police establishment and security forces to Pak Based Handler through various social media platforms," said an official statement.

The Kishtwar police registered a First Information Report under section 3 of the Enemy Agents Ordinance (EAO) Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway as the police has taken the accused Wahid into custody where he confessed his involvement.

More arrests are expected in the near future, it said. (ANI)

