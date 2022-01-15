Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): Srinagar Police on Friday arrested a secessionist for "spreading hatred against Union of India, terrorist agenda and inciting youth to resort to violence."

The police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the law and initiated an investigation into the matter, said the police.

The accused was identified as Ahsan Untoo who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

"@SrinagarPolice registered a case against Ahsan Untoo for spreading #hatred against the Union of India & also spreading #terrorist/secessionist agenda and inciting youth to resort to #violence & indulge in unlawful activities. The accused has been arrested," tweeted Kashmir Zone police.

In its statement, the Kashmir police said that Untoo was a proactive secessionist who was a speaker at Twitter spaces titled "Radio Resistance Kashmir" that is led by two other secessionists identified as Muzammil Ayyub Thakur and Dr Asif Dar.

"It was reliably learnt that Mohd Ahsan Untoo, a proactive secessionist is an active participant and speaker at Twitter spaces titled "Radio Resistance Kashmir" led by two known secessionists namely Muzammil Ayyub Thakur and Dr Asif Dar. These known secessionists, who are accused in several cases along with Ahsan Untoo are actively spreading hatred against the Union of India on the social media platform," said the statement.

The police further said that Untoo is threatening the peaceful atmosphere of the union territory.

"By spreading false propaganda, disinformation campaign and hate speech through these social media spaces, Ahsan Untoo is not only threatening to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere of UT of J-K but spreads disaffection, ill-will and disharmony against the Union of India. He is also actively spreading the terrorist secessionist agenda and is thus inciting youth to resort to violence and indulge in unlawful activities," said the statement. (ANI)

