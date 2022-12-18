Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties in the Doda district belonging to an absconding terrorist of the Pak-based proscribed outfit, following the Court's order, officials said on Sunday.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rashid, a resident of Khanpura Tehsil Phagsoo, Thathri of Doda district, was declared an absconder by the court.

Abdul Rashid joined militancy and went to PoK in the year 1993 for getting arms training with the intention to carry out subversive activities. After getting Arms training in PoK, he infiltrated and remained active in terror-related activities in Doda. He along with other dreaded and hardcore terrorists was found involved in a number of terrorist attacks on civilians /security forces and other terrorist incidents of arson, blasts etc in the region," Doda Police said, adding that Rashid instigated and recruited many youths of the district to join militancy in the nineties.

Abdul Rashid is also accused of recruiting another dreaded terrorist Mohd Amin.

Rashid also initially motivated and recruited Mohd Amin alias Khubaib, a resident of Thathri, who is presently a dreaded terrorist operating from PoK, to join militancy," police said.

"Amin is now in a desperate attempt to trap the Chenab region again in the net of militancy and is involved in a number of terror-related incidents in the recent past in the Jammu region, including incidents of IEDs blasts, drone dropping, attempts of transportation of weapon consignment etc to revive militancy in Jammu region, Doda Police added

"Presently, terrorists Mohd Amin and Abdul Rashid, both residents of Thathri, are operating from PoK and are alluring the youth of District Doda through various means of social media/virtual mode to join militancy," police said in a statement.

Absconder Abdul Rashid was involved in heinous terror-related incidents while he was active in Doda district and in consequence of which FIRs under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Indian Arms Act, Explosives act were registered against him at Bhaderwah and Thathri Police Station.

"Rashid's warrant of attachment of property was forwarded by SSP Doda and consequently a team was constituted by District Magistrate Doda to execute the Court order and property of the absconder, situated at village Khanpura Tehsil Pgahsoo (Thathri) was attached by a joint team of Revenue and Police," police said.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)