Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police attached a residential house and a vehicle under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Baramulla.

During the investigation in the case, a vehicle was seized as it was used for the transportation of illegal arms or ammunition from one place to another for terrorist activities, police said.

Also Read | Air Pollution in Bihar: Air Quality Deteriorates in Many Cities With Dip in Mercury.

In pursuance of powers under Section 25 of the UAPA, Deputy Superintendent of Police Special Investigations Unit Baramulla attached the car under the ambit of proceeds of terrorism after obtaining approval from competent authorities.

Similarly, during the investigation of another case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, 7/27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20 and 38 of the UAPA, a residential house was seized.

Also Read | Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Once Headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Banned by Government for Spreading Anti-India Propaganda.

The house belonged to one, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, son of Late Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Wanigam Payeen, police said adding that the house was used for harbouring terrorists.

In pursuance of powers under Section 25 of the UAPA, the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Kreeri police station, Khalid Ashraf, who is the investigating officer of the case, attached the residential house within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism after obtaining approval from competent authorities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)