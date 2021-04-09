Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Friday booked a Noida-based company for allegedly duping people by promising them lucrative returns on their investments, an official spokesperson of the investigating agency said.

The case was registered following an investigation into a complaint lodged by Suresh Kumar Bhat of Trikuta Nagar here and his wife Chetna Bhat alleging that they had been cheated by the accused company of over Rs 33.80 lakh, the spokesperson of Crime Branch, Jammu, said.

A preliminary verification enquiry was initiated after the receipt of the complaint. During the course of enquiry, it was found that the complainants had transferred the money to the accounts of Sanjay Bhatti, the managing director of Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited (Bike Bot) and other directors of the firm that is headquartered in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the spokesperson said.

Bhatti and others lured the complainants to invest money by promising them lucrative returns but never fulfilled their promise, thereby committing criminal breach of trust, he said.

"Bhatti and other directors of the company have cheated the complainants and misappropriated their money," he said.

A criminal case under relevant sections of law has been registered against Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited (Bike Bot), the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)