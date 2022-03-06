Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): Police busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and arrested four terrorist associates, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Umar Farooq Dar a resident of Shahbad, Soraj Manzoor Malik a resident of Midoora, Irshad Ahmad Lone a resident of Midora and Afnan Javeed Khan a resident of Shahbad.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Yojana on March 7.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that these arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the terrorists Umais alias Usman and Abdul Rahman alias Jaat a foreign terrorist.

Meanwhile, today at about 1620 hrs, terrorists hurled a grenade at a civilian hotspot in the Amira Kadal area of Srinagar.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Takes Shirt Off in Front of Women Cops, Jailed For 10 Days.

"In this terror incident, 23 civilians and one police personnel identified as John Mohammad received splinter injuries. All the injured were shifted to hospital for the treatment of their injuries however, one elderly civilian identified as Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi son of Mohammad Amin resident of Makhdoom Sahib age about 60 years succumbed to his injuries," said police.

It further said that senior police officers immediately reached the terror crime spot and the area has been cordoned off.

"Police is working hard for identification and arrest of involved terror criminal involved in today's grenade attack and will smash this grenade throwing module at an earliest," said Vijay Kumar Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir.

He also said that police have got some vital clues and the investigation is rigorously going on in the right direction.

Police have registered both the cases under relevant sections of law in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)