Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): The police, along with the Army, CAPF, RPF, and Fire and emergency services in Kulgam, conducted a mock drill exercise at Wanpoh Railway Station, Anantnag, to evaluate emergency response mechanisms and readiness in handling critical situations.

The mock drill was held to prepare field forces to respond promptly to any untoward incident, especially of a terror nature, with quick and safe response and to assess the security response time, coordination, and effectiveness.

Also Read | Patna University Bomb Blast: Explosion Inside Campus Ahead of Students' Union Elections; Security Tightened (Watch Videos).

The exercise also aimed to identify areas for improvement and streamline the response mechanism. A team of specialist officers from Kulgam Police, CAPF, RPF, Fire, and emergency services participated in the exercise.

The mock drill was conducted under the supervision of DIG SKR Anantnag, Javid Iqbal Matoo and SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal, who appreciated the efforts of security forces present in enhancing their emergency response capabilities.

Also Read | IAS Officers Want to Show Supremacy over IPS, IFS Officers: Supreme Court.

J-K Police reaffirms its commitment to ensuring public safety and security. The mock drill exercise is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our emergency response mechanisms and provide adequate services to the community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)