Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara conducted stringent checks across various bookshops to "prevent the circulation of banned literature linked to Jamaat-e-Islami", an official statement said.

The checking was conducted as per the provisions of the law, with special emphasis on sensitive areas such as Kralgund, Villgam, Qalamabad, and Handwara town, it added.

"During the intensive search, several bookshops were inspected, and multiple copies of banned books were recovered and subsequently seized. These books were found to be in violation of legal regulations, and strict action is being taken against those found in possession of such material. The operation was aimed at curbing the spread of unlawful content that could disturb public order," the release added.

Police teams carried out the operation in a meticulous and systematic manner to ensure compliance with the law. "Bookshop owners were categorically warned against stocking, selling, or distributing banned literature. They were also sensitized about the legal implications of engaging in the circulation of such material and were directed to strictly adhere to the guidelines"

Police reiterate its commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order in the region. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in ensuring that prohibited literature does not find its way into public circulation. "Any instances of unlawful activities, including the sale or distribution of banned books, should be reported to the nearest police station."

Further investigations into the matter are underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty of violating the law, it added. (ANI)

