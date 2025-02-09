Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 (ANI): Police in Doda conducted a mock drill to enhance emergency preparedness and security.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Doda Shakeel Raheem Bhatt said that Doda was divided into three zones to conduct the mock drills.

"We had diverted Doda into three zones to conduct the mock drills to check the preparedness of the police to deal with emergencies..." Bhatt said while speaking to ANI.

Further, he stated that the public, shopkeepers and tourists cooperated with them. He also appealed the public to not panic about any situation.

"We are very glad that the shopkeepers, public and tourists cooperated with us...People do not have to panic about the situations. The police is for them and with them... If there are any discrepancies, we will make sure to help the public..." he further said.

