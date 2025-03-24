Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): Awantipora Police on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to members of the banned organisations Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), and Jammu and Kashmir People's League.

The raids were carried out in connection with their alleged involvement in terror-related cases.

According to the police, the raids were conducted in the presence of concerned executive magistrates.

"Police Awantipora remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the Police District, besides is aimed at to take strict /lawfull action against the miscreants involved in unlawful activities. Such raids shall remain continue till the terrorism is eradicated from grass route level for creating peaceful atmosphere in Police District Awantipora," it added.

Earlier today, the Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, carried out a cordon and search operation in the Saniyal area of Hiranagar.

A joint operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and troops of Rising Star Corps in the general area of Saniyal Hiranagar on Sunday night after the security forces received input regarding the presence of terrorists.

This comes after a firing incident was reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua during a search operation by security forces.

Security personnel also deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in continuation of the cordon and search operation in the Saniyal area of Hiranagar in the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir to track down terrorists following intelligence inputs about their presence.

Security forces remain on high alert as the cordon and search efforts continue, with the UAV assisting in tracking movements in the area. Further details are awaited as the operation progresses.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered multiple heavy weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and narcotics in a joint intelligence-based operation, foiling a "major terrorist attempt" in the Rajouri and Poonch areas, according to the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army. (ANI)

