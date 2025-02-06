Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 11 individuals, including two juveniles, in connection with the murder of Sumit Jandyal. The victim was shot dead on January 21 near Jewel Rotary by unidentified assailants.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, to probe the murder of Sumit Jandyal, who was shot dead on January 21 near Jewel Rotary by unidentified assailants.

An accused fired several rounds & fled away from the spot after snatching one grey-coloured scooty, acting promptly, the Nowabad police shifted the injured to GMC Jammu where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. Senior police officers visited the spot and immediately several police teams fanned into different directions.

On the basis of human and technical intelligence, along with CCTV analysis, the attackers were identified. Given the seriousness of the case, SIT teams conducted raids in Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

During the investigation, the murder was found to be a result of an old rivalry between Vikas Slathia alias Vicky Slathia and Sumit Jandyal. The investigation revealed that Slathia had allegedly planned the murder seeking revenge for the death of his associate, Akshay Kumar.

According to police, Akshay Kumar was murdered by the Vicky Slathia group in 2023 at Ramgarh. Subsequently, during a police raid at GMC Kathua in connection with the case, a crossfire ensued between the police and gangsters, resulting in the death of PSI Deepak Sharma and the killing of a notorious criminal, Vasudev Kumar alias Shunnu. Seeking revenge for Kumar's death, Vikas Slathia allegedly planned the murder of Sumit Jandyal.

Harsh Singh alias Banta was already in touch with Vikas Slathia and was tasked with arranging shooters.

A room was rented in Shastri Nagar specifically to execute the murder, and weapons were procured from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

A car was purchased a week before the crime for Rs 1,05,000 to conduct the execution of the murder. Over the past four months, the accused did a recee of the movements of Sumit Jandyal.

During the investigation, police recovered 2 cars and a scooty used in the crime from various locations in Jammu and Samba.

The entire conspiracy behind the murder has been uncovered, and 11 individuals, including two juveniles, have been arrested so far. The accused include shooters, conspirators, and individuals who provided logistical support. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the execution of the crime.

Jammu Police is also investigating the financial transactions linked to the planning and execution of the murder. Authorities have identified the main conspirator, who allegedly orchestrated the crime from outside India, and are working towards his deportation. (ANI)

