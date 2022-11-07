Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have cracked the recent IED blast case in Kenusa Bandipora by arresting two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid terrorists involved in the terror crime.

Police recovered three IEDs from their possession, thereby averting a major tragedy.

Acting on specific information, J-K Police said a special checkpoint was established by police near Watlab Crossing in Sopore. During checking a suspicious person carrying a white coloured bag coming from Bandipora towards Watlab was signalled to stop. However, the suspicious person tried to flee from the spot but he was tactfully apprehended by the police party. On search, two IEDs were recovered from the white coloured bag he was carrying with. The person was identified as Irshad Ahmad Ganie alias Shahid, a resident of Kehnusa Bandipora.

According J-K Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused person is a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. On his further disclosure, another hybrid terrorist identified as Wasim Raja Lone, a resident of Kenusa Bandipora was arrested from whose possession one more IED was recovered.

During further questioning, the arrested duo revealed that they had planned and executed the IED attack in Kenusa area of Bandipora on October 27.

An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

