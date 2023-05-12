Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): The State Investigation Unit -II, Srinagar on Thursday filed a charge sheet against five terrorist associates before the NIA Court Srinagar in a case pertaining to the recovery of arms and ammunition at Tri-junction Narbal national highway on 20th November 2022.

"The case pertains to the recovery of the huge cache of arms & ammunition by Srinagar Police, 2RR & 44bn CRPF at a checkpoint established at Tri-junction Narbal national highway on 20/11/2022 from the possession of three militant associates," read the statement issued from Zonal Police Headquarters Srinagar Police.

"They were identified as Rouf Safeer Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Khanday Mohallah Pattan, Javiad Ahmed Khanday son of Gh Hassan Khanday resident of Khanday Mohallah Pattan and Mohd Iqbal Dhobee son of Manzoor Ahmed Dhobee resident of Aram Mohallah Pattan," reads the statement further.

The accused were transporting the arms and ammunition in a TATA vehicle from Srinagar to Pattan on the instance of one terrorist named Hamza linked with terror outfit LeT. The said vehicle as proceeds of terrorism and on prior approval was attached for further proceedings, mentions the official statement.

The investigation of the case will remain to continue under section 173(8) CrPC in order to effect the arrest of other involved persons and determination of details after obtaining expert opinions. (ANI)

