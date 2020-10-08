Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge-sheet against six hardcore overground workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Mohammad, an official said on Thursday.

The six, including a Pakistani identified as Abdul Rehman, were arrested after police busted a JeM module, he said.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

The Jammu Police has filed a charge-sheet at an additional sessions court here against six hardcore OGWs of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) including a Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rehman in an alleged "money and technology transfer" case, the official said.

A case against the accused was registered at a police station in R S Pura after their arrests, he said.

Also Read | Defying COVID-19 Regulations, BJP Workers Take Over Streets of Kolkata-Howrah During 'March to Nabanna', Face Police Crackdown.

The accused were motivating youth to join militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and provided logistic support to them, the official said.

"Further investigation in the case is under progress and a supplementary challan would be produced in due course of time," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)