Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday extended good wishes and greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Holi and urged people to celebrate the festival safely by following COVID-19 guidelines.

In a tweet today, the police wrote, "Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has extended good wishes and greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the martyrs families, all ranks of J&K Police, security forces and their families on the auspicious occasion of #Holi."

Also Read | Worm Moon: Skygazers in Northern Hemisphere To Witness Last Full Moon of Winter 2022 Today.

The police expressed hope that the festival of colours will guide Jammu and Kashmir towards peace, progress and prosperity.

"DGP in his message has expressed hope that the festival of colours will guide Jammu and Kashmir towards peace, progress and prosperity. He has also prayed that this festival may fill colours of happiness in everyone's life & also further strengthen brotherhood & communal harmony," he said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Doctors at Yashoda Hospital Remove Large Hairball From Stomach of 11-Year-Old Omani Girl.

The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir has also appealed to the people to celebrate the festival safely by following the Covid guidelines, police said.

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival that is being celebrated with joy and fervour across the country today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)