Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): After the killings of civilians by terrorists in the Valley, Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday said the police have several leads about the hybrid terrorists while asserting that operations are being undertaken in coordination with security forces to nab such elements.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar said, "A total of 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists in 2021. Out of 28, five persons belong to local Hindu and Sikh communities and two persons are non-local Hindu labourers."

The IG Kashmir said due to police action against terrorists their handlers have now changed strategy and started targeting civilians.

"Due to the killing of huge numbers of terrorists, destruction of their support structures, terrorists' handlers across got frustrated, changed their strategy and started targeting unarmed policemen, politicians, civilians from minority communities including women," said Kumar.

The IG Kashmir said that Jammu and Kashmir police has several leads about newly-recruited terrorists.

"In all such cases, terrorists have been using pistols. These acts are committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join the terrorists' rank. In some cases, OGWs have been found directly involved. Jammu and Kashmir Police is working hard and we are identifying all such part-time/hybrid terrorists. Strictest action shall be taken against them. We have received several leads and are working on it. We have also been launching operations along with other security forces," emphasised Kumar.

The union territory has reported several terror attacks in the last three days.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. (ANI)

