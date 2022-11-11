Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army on Friday busted a terror hideout at a village in Rajouri and recovered five hand grenades, six detonators, and one AK rifle magazine with 30 bullets, informed Rajouri District Police on Friday.

According to an official statement, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said that teams of Budhal police station, SoG, and Samote-based Rashtriya Rifles (60RR) Battalion launched a joint search operation in the Jalamang forest area of Targain village in Budhal.

In this search operation, a terrorist hideout was busted with explosives, and ammunition kept hidden in the hideout have been recovered, said the police.

The recovery includes five hand grenades, six detonators, one AK rifle magazine, thirty AK bullets, one envelope cloth, and two envelope polythene.Soon after the recovery, the bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army destroyed the grenades through a controlled explosion.

More details are awaited in this case.

Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation along with the Indian Army busted a terror funding and recruitment module running in North Kashmir's Kupwara district and arrested six terrorists, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kupwara Police conducted a joint operation along with Army's 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 47 RR and busted a terror funding and recruitment module in the Kupwara district and arrested six people.

"5 pistols, 10 magazines, 49 pistol ammunition, 2 grenades and one IED recovered," police said. This was an attempt to revive militancy in North Kashmir. The module was being coordinated by Pakistan-based handlers to aid the operations of 'Tehreek-e-ul Mujahideen Jammu & Kashmir' (TuMJK) in North Kashmir," SSP Kupwara Yugal Minhas had said. (ANI)

