Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has organised a half marathon in Kathua district with an objective to involve the youth of the region in fitness and sports activities and keep them away from drugs.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, speaking to mediapersons on Sunday lauded the progress of sports in India and said that the excitement of the youth can be seen in the event which was organised last year as well.

"Kathua police has organised the second half marathon. The excitement of the youth, as well as the old people, can be seen. The event was organised last year as well. Its main objective is to involve youth in fitness and sports activities and keep them away from drugs. India is progressing in sports, we saw this in Olympics this year. India won more medals this time than any other time in the past years. I hope the youth would be encouraged through this event," he said.

Talking about the government's contribution in encouraging sports in the region, Singh said that the government has encouraged sports through various methods.

"Jammu and Kashmir UT government has encouraged sports a lot. Be it water sports in Dal Lake and Basohli, or cycling events or this half-marathon," he said.

Locals who participated in the half-marathon lauded the initiative of the Kathua police and said that more such events should be organised to attract more and more youth.

"More such events should be organised. The youth who are going towards intoxicants will get the motivation to come to sports. The police have taken a nice initiative. Earlier, we used to go out for such events, but now they are being organised in the region itself and the awareness is spreading in Jammu," a participant, Manminder Kaur told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, another participant said that they are thankful to the authorities for the initiative.

"We are thankful to the authorities for taking this initiative for us to participate in, the prize has also been announced so that more and more youth will gather and participate in the event," the participant said.

An attendee of the event told the media that the event will be instrumental in bringing the youth who are attracted to drugs and intoxicants, to sports. He hoped that such youths will play at the state as well as the national level in the future. (ANI)

