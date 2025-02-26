Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 26 (ANI): In a sophisticated move toward digital policing, Police Station Khrew has registered its first electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) following an email complaint, according to the statement.

Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, a resident of New Colony Khrew, filed the complaint against Adil Ahmad Bhat and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, both residents of New Colony Khrew.

The complainant stated that they allegedly assaulted his whole family causing injury to them. The complainant has supported the complaint with an OPD ticket from PHC Khrew and a copy of the Aadhaar card as evidential proof, said the statement.

Upon examining the complaint, cognisance was taken by registering an e-FIR, covered under Case FIR No. 17/2025, under the relevant sections of the BNS in Police Station Khrew. (ANI)

