Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday registered its first-ever electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp.

"In a ground-breaking move towards digital policing, the Vilgam police station in Handwara has registered its first e-FIR following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp," a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 5-Storey Residential Building in Marine Lines; No Injuries Reported (Watch Videos).

He said the complaint was filed by Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Hanjipora in Kupwara, who works as a driver in the State Road Transport Corporation.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred earlier in the day while Dar was travelling from Tarathpora to Srinagar.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Appoints Arvinder Singh Lovely As Pro-Tem Speaker of New Assembly.

He alleged that upon reaching Vilgam, he was wrongfully restrained and physically assaulted by two individuals identified as Ashiq Hussain Bhat and Gowher Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Shehnipora in Vilgam, the spokesman said.

The accused reportedly caused him physical injuries, he added.

In response to the complaint, the Vilgam police station swiftly registered the e-FIR under sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the BNS, the spokesman said.

This landmark step highlights the growing integration of technology within the law enforcement systems, setting a precedent for faster and more accessible justice delivery mechanisms in the region, the spokesman added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)