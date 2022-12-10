Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday filed a chargesheet against a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, in a case related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to Budgam Police, the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist was arrested on January 20, 2022, Chadoora area of the district with arms and ammunition including one Pistol.

"On 20.01.2022, upon specific information, Budgam Police arrested an active terrorist of the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba in the Chadoora area of the district along with arms and ammunition including one Pistol," said police.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Jahangir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Memander Village in Shopian.

During the course of the investigation, offences under Sections 20, 23 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were established against the said arrested terrorist.

"The chargesheet against the said terrorist was produced by police before the Court after obtaining the necessary sanction from the competent authority," said police.

The said terrorist is presently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar. (ANI)

