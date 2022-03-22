Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): A policeman was critically injured on Tuesday in a brief shootout between terrorists and security forces near the Zoonimar area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar.

As per the J-K Police, one terrorist was injured but has probably has escaped from the spot.

"A policeman got critically injured in a brief shootout between terrorists and security forces near Zoonimar area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar. One terrorist also got injured and probably has escaped from the spot," police said.

"The injured policeman has been shifted to a nearby hospital," they added.

Following the incident, the area has been cordoned off. (ANI)

