Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 17 (ANI): The district administration of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with JK Khadi and Village Industries Board, organised a workshop on beekeeping under a skill development program for SCs and STs in the district.

The board has selected 25 youths from the SC/ST community. They will be trained in beekeeping so that after completing the training program they can start their own business ventures in the beekeeping sector.

Muzzafar Allaqaband, deputy chief executive officer of Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) in the Kashmir Division, said, "The KVIB has been designated a nodal agency for skill development of the SC/ST community so that they can be motivated to can earn their livelihood.

"JK Khadi and Village industries board are organising such of programs at various districts of the Kashmir valley," Allaqaband said.

A trainer at the workshop, Shahnawaz Ahmad said, "A six-day workshop has been organised to train the SC/ST community. This workshop includes theoretical classes and exposure visit."

"The participants will be taught the benefits of apiculture and will be trained to start their own venture," Ahmad said.

The trainees from the SC/ST community hailed the step taken by the district administration.

Rashid Kohli, a trainee at the workshop, said that the training program can help them with getting jobs.

"We will be provided with a certificate after completing the workshop. Further, we can start our own venture or can find a job," Kohli said. (ANI)

