Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held a protest on Workshop Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri against the Opposition bloc INDIA, including the Congress party highlighting concerns about their "obstructive approach" in parliamentary proceedings.

Senior BJP leader and District President for Rajouri, Dinesh Sharma took charge of the protest.

The demonstration aimed to express discontent with the Congress Party and the INDIA bloc, highlighting concerns about their 'obstructive approach' in parliamentary proceedings, a press release issued by the party said.

The protest gained momentum as the participants voiced their grievances against the Congress Party's alleged non-constructive approach, accusing them of hindering the smooth functioning of the Parliament.

Dinesh Sharma emphasized the importance of constructive debates and collaboration for the benefit of the Indian people.

One of the notable incidents that fuelled the protest was the alleged mimicry of Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, by Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Mukherjee.

Dinesh Sharma condemned such actions, asserting that they not only undermine the dignity of parliamentary proceedings but also go against the democratic values cherished by the nation.

"This is not just the insult of a farmer or a community, it's disrespect to the post of Rajya Sabha chairman. And that too by a party that ruled the country for so long," Dinesh Sharma commented.

In his address to the gathered crowd, Sharma called for a more responsible and accountable political discourse.

He stressed the need for political parties to prioritize the concerns of the citizens and contribute positively to the nation's progress, the release added.

"The protest, organized under the leadership of Dinesh Sharma, drew attention to the imperative of fostering a healthy democratic environment where differing opinions are respected and the legislative process is allowed to function smoothly so that important bills in the parliament can be passed without any further delay," it added.

BJP District Vice President Rajouri Kapil Sariyal also strongly condemned the mimicry of Kalyan Banerjee, labelling it as inappropriate and disrespectful to Dhankar.

District General Secretary BJP Rajouri Atam Prakash Gupta emphasized the need for decorum and respect in parliamentary proceedings, calling for responsible conduct among elected representatives of opposition parties.

Other leaders present in the protest were Atam Prakash, Kapil Sariyal, Mandal Pardhans Kewal Sharma, Radhish Sharma and many others.

A total of 146 MPs -- 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha-- have been suspended for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses, while they were demanding a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah about the Parliament security breach incident.

Moreover, the Congress leaders were part of the suspended MPs' march from the Parliament building to Vijay Chowk to protest against the suspension of opposition lawmakers, who were demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the December 13 security breach incident.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. (ANI)

