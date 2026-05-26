India News | J-K: Ramban Police Seize Vehicles Worth Rs 36 Lakh Used in Bovine Smuggling Cases

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police seized two vehicles worth Rs 36 lakh allegedly used in repeated bovine smuggling offences in Ramban district on Monday, as part of an intensified crackdown on organised crime syndicates in the region.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arun Gupta said the action was taken under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after obtaining orders from the competent court.

Also Read | Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Parole: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Walks Out of Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail on 30-Day Parole (Watch Video).

"This action is a part of the campaign launched by Ramban Police against organised crime and criminals. Bovine smuggling is an organised crime. The vehicles involved in it, which have been used in repeated offences, are suspected to be proceeds of crime," Gupta said.

He further stated that the vehicles were attached under Section 107 of the BNS following due legal procedure.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 26, 2026: Rail Vikas Nigam, Aditya Birla Fashion and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

"While taking action under 107 BNS, an order for their attachment was obtained from the competent court and after that, these vehicles were attached," the SSP said.

According to police, one of the attached vehicles belongs to Basharat Hussain, son of Ghulam Mohammad from Udhampur district, while the second vehicle belongs to Tosif Ahmed Mir, son of Ahadullah Mir from Ramban district.

"This vehicle belongs to Basharat Hussain, son of Ghulam Mohammad from district Udhampur, which has been attached by the police, and the second vehicle belongs to Tosif Ahmed Mir, son of Ahadullah Mir from district Ramban. The total valuation of this property is Rs 36 lakhs," Gupta added.

The SSP asserted that Ramban Police would continue taking strict action against organised criminal networks and financially investigate those involved in such activities.

"District Police Ramban is taking strong action against every organised crime syndicate and its members. Financial investigation will be done, proceeds of crime will be identified and attached under the relevant section, and it will also be disposed of," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)