Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 1,090 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 14 more fatalities took place in the past 24 hours, taking the infection count to 77,253 and the death toll to 1,212, officials said.

Jammu registered 603 new COVID-19 patients while 487 more cases were recorded in the Kashmir valley, they said.

Jammu district reported a maximum of 354 new cases, followed by 181 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 16,089 active COVID-19 cases in the UT, while 59,952 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

Of the new fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, 10 in Jammu and four in the valley, the officials said.

