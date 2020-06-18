India News | J-K Records 149 New COVID Cases; Tally Rises to 5,555

Srinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 5,555 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after 149 people, including five policemen, tested positive for the infection, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 49 were reported from the Union Territory's Jammu region and 100 from the Kashmir region, they said

Also Read | China's Disrepute In The World Is Blessing in Disguise For Indian Economy, Says Nitin Gadkari: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

The cases detected on Thursday included 44 persons who had returned to Jammu and Kashmir recently.

"These also include five Jammu and Kashmir policemen," an official said.

Also Read | Assam Oil Field Fire: PM Narendra Modi Review Situation Arising Due to Blaze in Oil Well in Tinsukia.

Budgam district, in central Kashmir, had the highest number of cases at 25, followed by Pulwama at 21 cases, the officials said.

They said four districts – Ramban, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar – reported no cases.

With Thursday's fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir reached 5,555.

“Of these, 4,272 are in Kashmir, while 1,283 are in the Jammu region,” the officials said.

The Union Territory has witnessed the death of 72 persons who had tested positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)