India News | J-K Records 177 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 2,341

Srinagar, May 30 (PTI) A total of 177 people, including 10 pregnant women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the union territory's tally to 2,341, officials said.

While 125 fresh cases were reported from Kashmir, 52 were from Jammu, they said.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari Launches Certificate E-Course on 'Understanding Good Governance'.

"(A total of) 177 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Saturday," the officials said, adding that 10 pregnant women were among the fresh cases.

The total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 2,341, according to the officials.

Also Read | Unlock 1: RAI Welcomes Govt Decision to Allow Malls, Shopping Centres to Resume Operations from June 8.

"Of these, 1,853 are in Kashmir, while 488 are in the Jammu region," they said.

There are 1,405 active cases in the union territory -- 1,037 in Kashmir and 368 in Jammu -- and 908 patients have recovered, the officials said.

Twenty-eight people have died due COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)