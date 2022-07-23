Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday logged 557 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, pushing the tally of the infections in the Union territory to 4,59,544 and the death toll to 4,763, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 282 were reported from Jammu division and the rest from the Kashmir valley, they said.

There are 2,801 active cases of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir at present, and the number of recoveries has reached 4,51,980, the officials said.

