Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 739 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally to 4,66,643, officials said.

While 196 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 543 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll due to coronavirus was 4,773. No fresh death was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

There are 4,940 active cases, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,56,930, they said.

