Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 779 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the tally in the union territory to 4,67,422, officials said.

One coronavirus-related death was also reported that pushed the toll 4,774, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 142 were reported from the Jammu division and 637 from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

There are 4,991 active cases of the virus in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,57,657, they said.

