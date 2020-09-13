Srinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 1,686 fresh cases of COVID-19, while fourteen patients died in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The total number of cases has now reached 54,096 and the death toll mounted to 878, they said.

It was for the eleventh time in as many days that the number of fresh cases has crossed 1,000 in 24 hours.

"The UT recorded 1,686 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours-- 875 in Jammu and 811 in the Kashmir Valley," the officials said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 405 new cases, followed by 185 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 17,481 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 35,737 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, eight coronavirus patients died in Jammu and six in the valley in the last 24 hours.

