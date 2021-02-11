Srinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 65 new positive cases, taking the tally to 1,25,117, even as two fresh deaths due to the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 15 were from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest with 20 cases, including nine travellers.

While eight districts did not report any fresh cases, 11 other districts had fresh cases in single digits.

The number of active rose to 628 in the UT, while 1,22,542 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Two fresh deaths were reported in Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count due to the pandemic to 1,947.

