Srinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 2,204 COVID-19 cases that pushed the union territory's cumulative tally to 1,52,442, officials said.

The death toll climbed to 2,084 as 13 more people -- 10 from Jammu and three from Kashmir -- succumbed to the disease, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,299 were reported from the Kashmir division and 905 from the Jammu division.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 612, including 65 travellers, followed by 461 in Jammu and 232 in Baramulla, the officials said.

There are 14,928 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 1,35,430 patients have recovered from the disease, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)