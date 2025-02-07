Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): For several youths in Udhampur, the Rural Employment Generation Programme has been a boon as they can avail concessional loans under the scheme to start a new business or expand the existing ones.

According to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, 69 applicants of Udhampur have availed the benefit of this scheme.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 7, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) conducts REGP scheme in which applicant is provided with 35% subsidy. The loans are sanctioned on the basis of different age groups. 69 applicants of Udhampur have availed the benefit of this scheme," Saloni Rai told ANI.

For Tariq Aziz, a resident of Kud village in Udhampur, REPG has been of great help. He used the loan availed under the scheme to expand his poultry farm.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 7 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"I started a small business. Later on, people came to me so I thought of expanding my business. I thought of a poultry farm to generate better income," Tariq Aziz told ANI.

"Right now, I have 2 to 3 people working under me. I got to know that the government is providing loans to open businesses. This government scheme is motivating youth. I am grateful to the government," he added.

J-K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) aims to harness and divert the energy and enthusiasm of the youth for establishment of productive enterprise in the micro industrial sector and to create employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas.

The programme is being implemented by J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board and the subsidy are being routed through J-K Bank for eventual distribution to the beneficiaries /entrepreneurs in their bank accounts.

The implementing agency will associate Office of the concerned District Development Commissioners, Lead district managers, Directorate of Industries, Financing banks, Entrepreneurship Development Institute and Nehru Yuva Kendras and other relevant bodies in the implementation of the scheme, especially in the area of identification of beneficiaries, area specific viable projects and providing training in entrepreneurship development.

Any individual, between 18 to 40 years of age residing in the village/rural area of the State. Any area where population is less than 20000 persons and which is a village/rural area as per revenue records shall be considered a Village/Rural area for implementation of the scheme. Towns, District Head Quarters and Capital Cities of the State shall be excluded from area of operation of the Scheme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)