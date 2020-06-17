India News | J-K Reports 108 New Coronavirus Cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 108 new cases, taking the total count in the Union Territory to 5,406.

As many as 27 cases were reported from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division. Presently, there are 2,428 active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir and 64 people have succumbed to the disease.

India on Wednesday recorded 10,974 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 3,54,065 including 11,903 deaths.

The total number of cases also include 1,55,227 active cases while 1,86,935 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

