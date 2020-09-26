Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): A total of 1,217 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday taking the total count of cases to 71,049.

According to official data, 1,937 recoveries and 20 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported in the Union Territory. The total cases include 18,430 active cases, 51,494 recoveries and 1,125 deaths.

Also Read | Shiromani Akali Dal Quits NDA Over Farms Bills Row, Blames BJP-Led Centre’s ‘Stubborn’ Approach on MSP.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 case count crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, Health Ministry said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)