Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): 122 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, taking the UT's tally to 5,956.

"20 cases were from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division. The cases include 2,492 active cases, 3,382 recovered and 82 deaths," Jammu and Kashmir government said in a release.

Also Read | Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi Again Targets PM Modi, Says 'Satellite Images Show Chinese Troops on Indian Land in Pangong Lake Area'.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 4,10,461 on Sunday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 13,254. The COVID-19 count includes 1,69,451 active cases, while 2,27,756 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

Also Read | 14 More ITBP Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)