Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 1,467 COVID-19 fresh cases, while 19 fatalities took place in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 59,711 and death toll to 951, officials said.

It was for the 15th consecutive day that the number of fresh coronavirus cases has crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

"The Union Territory recorded 1,467 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 785 in Jammu and 682 in the Kashmir Valley," the officials said.

The cumulative figure of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 59,711.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 233 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 210 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 20,239 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,521 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 19 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir - 14 in Jammu and five in the valley - taking the death toll to 951, the officials said.

