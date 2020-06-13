Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | J-K Reports 148 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Rises to 4,878

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 09:46 PM IST
Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total tally in the Union territory to 4,878, officials said.

Of the new cases, 38 were reported in Jammu and the rest in the Kashmir region. These included at least 22 CRPF personnel from Kulgam district of south Kashmir and 35 people who had returned to the Union territory recently, they said.

Kulgam district has the highest caseload at 45, followed by Shopian with 15 instances of the infection, the officials said, adding that only Reasi and Kishtwar reported no fresh case.

Among the total cases, 3,743 are in Kashmir, while 1,135 are in Jammu region," an official said.

With 2,269 cured of the disease, the number of active cases stood at 2,554 of which 1,813 were in Kashmir and 741 in Jammu, officials said, adding the union territory has so far witnessed 55 coronavirus-related deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

