Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): As many as 1,698 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the Union Territory's count of coronavirus cases to 52,410.

There are 16,261 active cases while 35,285 cases have recovered from the illness.

Also Read | Telangana Engineering Student Held for Harassing and Blackmailing US-Based Minor Girl.

"1,698 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 838 from Jammu division and 860 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now at 52,410 including 16,261 active cases, 35,285 recoveries and 864 deaths," said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

India's coronavirus tally now stands at 46,59,985, including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 recoveries and 77,472 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to Miss Monsoon Session of Parliament for Some Days as Congress Interim Chief Left for US for Routine Medical Check-up: Sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)